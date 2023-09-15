Hello everyone! Here is the September 15th update log:

Added a difficulty selection interface. The previous "Easy" difficulty has been changed to the default "Normal" difficulty, and a new "Easy" difficulty has been added. "Easy" difficulty will not trigger events.

"Instant Death" events now display danger warnings not only in the environment but also on the organs.

Fixed an issue where accidentally selecting a previous level when choosing a level would result in clearing the save data. A confirmation interface has been added.

Other minor adjustments and bug fixes.

This update primarily focuses on optimizing the difficulty aspect, with further optimizations and updates planned for future versions.

If you like or support our game, please remember to add the wishlist, every wishlist is the biggest encouragement to us!