Big Performance Improvement for Cyrillic Languages

Previously players using screen languages that included Cyrillic letters had 30%-60% less frames.

Now we finally found the bug and fixed it.

In case you still encounter performance issues with hardware above our minimum required, please contact us in the community discussion and let us know so we can fix it next.

Up next: new features and price changes

We fixed fixed most mature bugs and are about to release some cool new features next.

We also wanted to inform you about an upcoming price increase, so please consider securing your copy at the current pricing while you still can.