Exciting Updates Ahead: Mark Your Calendars for September 28th!

Hello Warriors!

Major News Drops on September 28th!

Exciting news! In just two weeks, on September 28th, we will be unveiling the official release date for “Achilles: Legends Untold” version 1.0. Stay tuned to our Steam news section for this highly-anticipated announcement, where we'll provide you with all the precise release details. We can't wait to share this exciting information with you! :)

Price Increase on September 25th

In addition to the upcoming release, we also want to inform you about a modest price adjustment for Achilles: Legends Untold from USD 19,99 to USD 24,99. This change is in response to the substantial content and consistent updates delivered during the Early Access period. The new pricing will take effect on September 25th, and we hope it all makes more sense to you once you get to see everything that is new in the quest of Achilles..

You may wonder why we're making this change before the full-release? Honestly, it's because otherwise, it would disrupt the sales calendar for the rest of the year, as well as our plans. We'd like to leave the door open for the possibility of participating in some of the anticipated seasonal sales. Raising the price on the v1.0 launch day would complicate things, as price changes also entail a temporary price freeze.

We appreciate your continued support and look forward to delivering a bigger and even more exciting and polished gaming experience with the release of ”Achilles: Legends Untold” version 1.0. Thank you for being a part of our journey!

