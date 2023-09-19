Patch Notes - September 19th, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12198284 · Last edited 19 September 2023 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Here are the Patch Notes for September 19th, 2023.

Here are the details of our latest upcoming rapid patch. We have continued to tune and improve our anti-cheat measures, and this patch carries some more vital changes there that we cannot share the specific details of, for obvious reasons. Expect more news in this department as soon as we have it.

The patch will address the following issues:

PATCH NOTES

Fixed: Sissy Poison Attacks

This bug resulted in all Sissy attacks having a poison effect.

Sissy’s normal attacks will no longer have a poison effect.

Special Blend can still provide a poison attack only on her next strike.

Rubber Legs can still slow down Victims already affected by poison.

Fixed: Players Blocking Themselves

We’ve resolved an issue where a player could block themselves resulting in matchmaking issues and errors.

Changed: Fusebox Locations on Slaughterhouse

The Fusebox will no longer spawn next to the Slaughterhouse door.

We have replaced that with a new spawn on the side of the shed near the valve exit gate.

Changed: Valve Handle Spawns on Slaughterhouse

We’ve moved the spawn location of the valve handle on the side of the Garage to be in a more high traffic area.

We’ve moved the spawn location of the valve handle on the side of the Animal Pen to be in a more high traffic area.

Tuned: Efficient Grappler Perk Levels Reduced

This perk provides a % chance to keep scrap after a close encounter.

Level 1: 10% chance to keep scrap

Level 2: 15% chance to keep scrap

Level 3: 20% chance to keep scrap

Tuned: Efficient Backstabber Perk Levels Reduced

This perk provides a % chance to keep scrap after a back stab.

Level 1: 10% chance to keep scrap

Level 2: 15% chance to keep scrap

Level 3: 20% chance to keep scrap

Tuned: Connie Ability Cooldown

We have added to the base cooldown time for Connie’s Focused ability.

Tuned: Leland Ability Cooldown

-We have added to the base cooldown time for Leland’s Life Saver ability

Tuned: Escape Restraints Minigame

We have adjusted the minigame to escape your restraints at the start of a match.

It will now require slightly more taps to escape and the overall minigame will take slightly longer to complete.

Strength and Stealth still affect this minigame and players can build accordingly.

Tuned: 7 Player Requirements

We have reinstated the 7 player requirement for lobbies to launch.

New edition of The Muerto Times will arrive Wednesday, September 20th.

Thanks for your continued support and patience!