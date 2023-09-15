Hotfix 0.59.4 (Hub Levels, Dim Square)

Greetings, Viceroys!

We just released a hotfix that deals with the reported issues and should help with crashes on Linux.

We're also aware that many of you were dissatisfied with Hearth's Hub Level section being moved to a separate tab and unsure why we made this change.

Over time, the Hearth's panel grew taller and taller with the introduction of tabs, upgrades, effects, building type tags, etc. Eventually, it stopped fitting the game's screen on higher UI Size settings in particular aspect ratios, mainly the 16:10 - which the game officially supported since its launch. As a result, we moved it to a separate tab.

However, as you correctly noted, this was a UX downgrade and made it burdensome to operate. We decided to move it back to the primary tab and seek compromise elsewhere - mainly in the size of decorative elements of the UI.

Changelog:

Moved the Hearth's Hub Level section back to the Hearth's primary tab and reduced the size of decorative elements.

Added "Virtual Machine Mode" setting to the game's Options (General tab, Control section). It's disabled by default. If you're playing on Linux or a virtual machine, enabling this option should prevent certain crashes. Unfortunately, the game doesn't support Linux and MacOS, so our options are a bit limited when it comes to troubleshooting both operating systems.

Added "Input Auto Focus" setting to the game's Options (General tab, Control section). It's enabled by default. By disabling it, the Steam Deck's virtual keyboard won't be automatically invoked upon interacting with the goods in the Trader Panel (and a few other places).

Increased stability and reduced freezes and crashes when canceling building placement on some CPUs.

Fixed missing town names in the Game History tab. This change won't work retroactively, so, unfortunately, the affected town names will remain unchanged in the Game History tab.

Fixed incorrect (too high) reward multiplier on Prestige 2 difficulty.

Fixed an issue with the last Dim Square upgrade not appearing in the Smoldering City. This upgrade unlocks the Extra Merchandise effect (All traders will have +1 cornerstone or blueprint to sell) and was moved up the ladder due to adding a new Dim Square upgrade.

Corrected the House Upgrades tooltip.

Corrected some typos in the Polish language (that we, a Polish studio, somehow omitted).

We wish you a great time with the new update and a relaxing weekend!

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games

The current game version is 0.59.4.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3698073943481096752

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3646281279368578532

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3650783611399924712

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3658663641148118403