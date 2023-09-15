 Skip to content

Boti: Byteland Overclocked update for 15 September 2023

Boti: Byteland Overclocked is OUT NOW!

Boti: Byteland Overclocked update for 15 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Today is the day, databots!

Join your companions, One and Zero on an adventure like no other! Jump, slide, dash, and magnetize your way through colorful levels full of puzzles, secrets, and enemies. Whether you play solo or in CO-OP we can promise you one thing - You'll have a blast!

We're super excited to hear your feedback, see your screenshots, and watch your gameplays!
And if you'll need any help or if you just want to chat don't hesitate to join our Discord!

It's a huge day for us, and we hope that you will enjoy the Byteland experience that we've prepared for you.

Stay awesome, databots!

