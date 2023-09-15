 Skip to content

Spirits Abyss update for 15 September 2023

Patch v15.3

Patch v15.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//bug fixes

  • Settings - Rebind Keyboard menu: Moving to the 'Aim' option would cause a crash.
  • Compendium - Achievements menu: Moving between pages could cause a crash or move to the wrong place.

