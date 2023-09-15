 Skip to content

Q.U.B.E. 2 update for 15 September 2023

Q.U.B.E. 2 Update v2.0.38

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issues with setting language.
  • Fixed collision issues in Sector 5.
  • Fixed video menu blinking issues.
  • Fixed green cube not sticking to moving wall when fan is moving with the wall in Aftermath.
  • Fixed bugged ramp in Aftermath Sector.
  • Fixed lift being stuck until user moves to edge.

