- Fixed issues with setting language.
- Fixed collision issues in Sector 5.
- Fixed video menu blinking issues.
- Fixed green cube not sticking to moving wall when fan is moving with the wall in Aftermath.
- Fixed bugged ramp in Aftermath Sector.
- Fixed lift being stuck until user moves to edge.
Q.U.B.E. 2 update for 15 September 2023
Q.U.B.E. 2 Update v2.0.38
Patchnotes via Steam Community
