Time and Time again - a Strategy game update for 15 September 2023

Changelog - v0.7.0 - disponible en français!

15 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI

  • Added notification in UI when mute state is toggled by hotkey.
  • Added the nation general stats + game speed adjustor to be visible in some details breakdown screens.
  • Adjusted order in HUD so Unit buttons always render on top of the Mineral labels.
  • Tutorial button added to the HUD.
  • New Tutorial added about... reviewing tutorials!
  • Load game saves are now sorted by date/time saved rather than lexicographically.
  • Adjusted how Unit icons are placed to reduce overlap with Settlement buttons in the HUD.

Settings

  • Audio Mute setting now persists. Pressing the M key to toggle mute now also adjusts and saves this setting.
  • Can now adjust camera panning speed in the Input Settings.

Gameplay

  • Settlement name generator now checks for existing Settlement names before allocating a new settlement name to prevent duplicate names.

Multiplayer

  • Update message when host disconnects.
  • Fix to a crash when leaving the world.

Graphics

  • Dudes sprites updated.

Input

  • Default camera panning speed increased slightly.
  • Switching to Gamepad as primary input now requires clicking A button or tilting left stick more. Previously it would mistakenly switch to Gamepad primary input at small noise-level movements.
  • Can now zoom in/out by scrolling in the Settlement view.

Bug

  • Fixed an issue where some tutorials would appear when the Victory screen should be displayed.
  • Fixed an issue where some tutorials would appear when the Defeat screen should be displayed.
  • Fixed crash when losing settlement in the Settler scenario.
  • Fixed incorrect tooltip on Settlement food supplies in Settlement details screen.
  • Fixed issue where Settlement and Unit icon buttons in the HUD sometimes would disappear when entering and leaving the Settlement screen.
  • Fixed issue where list of recruitable units were not populating properly for newly established settlements.

Audio

  • French voice SFX added

Localization

  • Localization to new languages begun - texts first.
  • Spanish
  • French (update)
  • German
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Japanese

Technical

  • Support for Simplified Chinese font rendering added.

