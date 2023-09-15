Changelog - v0.7.0 - disponible en français!

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
UI
- Added notification in UI when mute state is toggled by hotkey.
- Added the nation general stats + game speed adjustor to be visible in some details breakdown screens.
- Adjusted order in HUD so Unit buttons always render on top of the Mineral labels.
- Tutorial button added to the HUD.
- New Tutorial added about... reviewing tutorials!
- Load game saves are now sorted by date/time saved rather than lexicographically.
- Adjusted how Unit icons are placed to reduce overlap with Settlement buttons in the HUD.
Settings
- Audio Mute setting now persists. Pressing the M key to toggle mute now also adjusts and saves this setting.
- Can now adjust camera panning speed in the Input Settings.
Gameplay
- Settlement name generator now checks for existing Settlement names before allocating a new settlement name to prevent duplicate names.
Multiplayer
- Update message when host disconnects.
- Fix to a crash when leaving the world.
Graphics
Input
- Default camera panning speed increased slightly.
- Switching to Gamepad as primary input now requires clicking A button or tilting left stick more. Previously it would mistakenly switch to Gamepad primary input at small noise-level movements.
- Can now zoom in/out by scrolling in the Settlement view.
Bug
- Fixed an issue where some tutorials would appear when the Victory screen should be displayed.
- Fixed an issue where some tutorials would appear when the Defeat screen should be displayed.
- Fixed crash when losing settlement in the Settler scenario.
- Fixed incorrect tooltip on Settlement food supplies in Settlement details screen.
- Fixed issue where Settlement and Unit icon buttons in the HUD sometimes would disappear when entering and leaving the Settlement screen.
- Fixed issue where list of recruitable units were not populating properly for newly established settlements.
Audio
Localization
- Localization to new languages begun - texts first.
- Spanish
- French (update)
- German
- Simplified Chinese
- Japanese
Technical
- Support for Simplified Chinese font rendering added.
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update