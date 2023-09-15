- Card Power Word adv action should allow for N card discards (incl 1 wound)
- Card Goodberry should only refresh Level 1-3 followers
- Card Life Transference should only refresh level 1-3 followers
- Card Sacred Scrolls should only refresh level 1-3 followers
- Fixed card activation with optional effects not working when auto-activate option is on
Paladin's Oath update for 15 September 2023
[1.8.11] Cards patches +card activation fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
