Paladin's Oath update for 15 September 2023

[1.8.11] Cards patches +card activation fixes

[1.8.11] Cards patches +card activation fixes
Build 12197616 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Card Power Word adv action should allow for N card discards (incl 1 wound)
  • Card Goodberry should only refresh Level 1-3 followers
  • Card Life Transference should only refresh level 1-3 followers
  • Card Sacred Scrolls should only refresh level 1-3 followers
  • Fixed card activation with optional effects not working when auto-activate option is on

Changed files in this update

