 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Arcane Wilds Playtest update for 15 September 2023

Update 0.4.15

Share · View all patches · Build 12197614 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.4.15 smoothes mission experience and unit attack behavior.

Patch Notes:

Mission:

  • Missions no longer have time limits (except Horde missions)
  • Military Hospitals are now available in missions

Gameplay:

  • Idle units that are attacked now counterattack automatically
  • Automatically attacking units return back if they moved away too far
  • Reduced attack range of melee units from 1 to 0.5

Menu:

  • Lobby join filters are no longer saved between game restarts

User Interface:

  • Quickcast: Abilities can be executed on the release of the keyboard shortcut

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2471562 Depot 2471562
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2471563 Depot 2471563
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link