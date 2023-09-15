Update 0.4.15 smoothes mission experience and unit attack behavior.
Patch Notes:
Mission:
- Missions no longer have time limits (except Horde missions)
- Military Hospitals are now available in missions
Gameplay:
- Idle units that are attacked now counterattack automatically
- Automatically attacking units return back if they moved away too far
- Reduced attack range of melee units from 1 to 0.5
Menu:
- Lobby join filters are no longer saved between game restarts
User Interface:
- Quickcast: Abilities can be executed on the release of the keyboard shortcut
