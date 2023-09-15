 Skip to content

Spiritfall update for 15 September 2023

Version 0.11.09 - Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that caused the exit portal to spawn on the herbalist in certain room layouts (if you find any more please report in-game so we can get the room and run seed).
  • Fixed an error that caused Pentacle Bolt projectiles to bounce off certain walls (like the boss confiner walls)
  • Fixed a visual error that occurred when registering a hit with the weak points effect
  • Fixed some text and keywords errors (was displaying old un-updated texts), specifically for the Confused and Weakness keywords.

