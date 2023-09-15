- Fixed a bug that caused the exit portal to spawn on the herbalist in certain room layouts (if you find any more please report in-game so we can get the room and run seed).
- Fixed an error that caused Pentacle Bolt projectiles to bounce off certain walls (like the boss confiner walls)
- Fixed a visual error that occurred when registering a hit with the weak points effect
- Fixed some text and keywords errors (was displaying old un-updated texts), specifically for the Confused and Weakness keywords.
Spiritfall update for 15 September 2023
Version 0.11.09 - Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1835241 Depot 1835241
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update