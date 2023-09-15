This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy all,

As we approach the Full Release, we've created a super confidential test branch featuring the new main storyline and some side quests. We're searching for testers to join us in rigorously testing the new story and share your overall experience with its progression.

What You Will Test

As a closed beta tester, you'll get newly added content to play, as the main story line. Your primary focus will be on sharing your overall game storyline feedback, identifying bugs, and assisting us in improving the overall user experience.

How to Join

Join our Discord, and leave a comment in this thread, and promise us that you won't share any test details outside of our dedicated sub-channel.

Important Things to Keep in Mind

Please be aware that this new content build may not be as polished or stable as previous updates. We strongly recommend backing up your save files before starting.

If you're eager to dive into the new content, we kindly ask you to adhere to our Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) rules. Any new content you encounter during testing should remain confidential and only be discussed within our designated closed test sub-channel.

What to Prepare

You need to find instructions on how to switch to the particular branch and how to report bugs in the pinned message once you gain access.

What's the Nest

We'll start granting access after the build is ready. The new build is plan to go public for all Early Access players later, and the closed testing phase will automatically end when the build is released to the public. We appreciate your help and look forward to your valuable input!

Catch us for more information:

