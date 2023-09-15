 Skip to content

Bodies of Water VR update for 15 September 2023

9/15/2023 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12197528 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a few bugs. Made the Divemaster roll in off of the boats at the start of the levels. Added a few extra sound bites for him, also!

Take care now

