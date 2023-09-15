2023.9.15 v0.3.15 version update :

【Problem fix】

.Fixed the problem that you can directly challenge the unlocked floors after jumping to the floors of the Demon King's Tower. Now you can only adjust to the floors that have been cleared;

.Fixed the problem of incorrect display of archive time; (the game time uses UTC0, so there was a deviation of 8 hours before)

.Fixed the problem of incorrect information displayed in entry injection/amplification;

.Fixed the problem of invalid background mute setting;

.Fixed the problem that the game cannot be opened after repeatedly setting the switch of the boss button;

.Fixed the problem of incorrect display of the illustration in the "Career" interface-Enemy Illustration-Demon King's Tower;

*. Fixed and deleted the illegal data in the Demon King ranking (the ranking is for entertainment only, modifying the data may cause archive damage);

【Optimization adjustment】

.Optimized the prompt information when items are displayed;

.Optimized the vertical graphics for viewing enemy phantoms in career;

*. Optimized some interfaces to close windows layer by layer after pressing esc;

【Other content】:

*. Chaos Gate will be open for testing soon. Everyone is welcome to join the test group to experience it: qq770991004