- Bug Fix：Running the demo version and returning to the official version, there is a problem with some island archives being lost.
- Bug Fix : The issue of Silent Shackle failing to disable the 'Spellsword' skill.
- Bug Fix : The Difficulty-Nihility Integral magnification has been restored to 350%.
- Bug Fix : Hell's Gate 4th level, configuration error issue.
- Bug Fix : The problem of only selecting initial 3-star pieces.
- Bug Fix : The problem of some pieces not working properly after disabling 1-star pieces in the Challenge Glove (such as Fruit Drop Jar).
- Optimization : Considering the needs of different players, the volume and sound effects have been changed to sliding bars.
- Optimization : Optimized the art of some pieces.
LuckLand update for 15 September 2023
【DevLog】2023.09.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
