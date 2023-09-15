 Skip to content

LuckLand update for 15 September 2023

【DevLog】2023.09.15

Build 12197431 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Bug Fix：Running the demo version and returning to the official version, there is a problem with some island archives being lost.
  • Bug Fix : The issue of Silent Shackle failing to disable the 'Spellsword' skill.
  • Bug Fix : The Difficulty-Nihility Integral magnification has been restored to 350%.
  • Bug Fix : Hell's Gate 4th level, configuration error issue.
  • Bug Fix : The problem of only selecting initial 3-star pieces.
  • Bug Fix : The problem of some pieces not working properly after disabling 1-star pieces in the Challenge Glove (such as Fruit Drop Jar).
  • Optimization : Considering the needs of different players, the volume and sound effects have been changed to sliding bars.
  • Optimization : Optimized the art of some pieces.

