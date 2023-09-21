 Skip to content

Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission update for 21 September 2023

💥 They’re back and badass as ever, both in standard and VR versions 💥

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Soldier,

The iconic action rail shooter is back!

Released back in 1987 in arcade, Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission adopts the same DNA as in the original game with a design rehaul! Relive this great Arcade classic through non-stop action, both in standard and VR versions!

🎨 New artistic direction
🗯️ Addition of parody style voices
🔫 Gameplay focused on non-stop action
👥 A campaign that can be played alone or with two players (solo mode available only in VR)
💪 Survival mode (fighting waves of enemies)

🐺 Play Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission now!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1852650/Operation_Wolf_Returns_First_Mission/

📬 Stay connected!

Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - TikTok - Discord

