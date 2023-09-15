AploVVare Collection is out now!

Hey gamers! The AploVVare Collection is out! It's free, go check it out now!

The collection currently has 16 games, each varying in length between 5-20 minutes. I plan on adding more in the future as I create game jam submissions or smaller projects in the future, so stay tuned for more to come!

There's 2 extra DLCs that are available as well:

Supporter DLC - A paid DLC that adds Developer Commentary & Launcher Skins!

18+ DLC - A free DLC that lets you view adult content (you must be an adult to get this, obviously)

I should point out that I wasn't able to finish the Developer Commentary subtitles in time, so the commentary is still technically a work in progress...? But I'll have that finished soon!

If you run into any problems, best way to contact me is to dm me on Discord (@aplove) and I'll try to have the issues fixed ASAP

Thank you for playing! <3