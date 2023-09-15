 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AploVVare Collection update for 15 September 2023

AploVVare Collection is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 12197296 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey gamers! The AploVVare Collection is out! It's free, go check it out now!

The collection currently has 16 games, each varying in length between 5-20 minutes. I plan on adding more in the future as I create game jam submissions or smaller projects in the future, so stay tuned for more to come!

There's 2 extra DLCs that are available as well:

  • Supporter DLC - A paid DLC that adds Developer Commentary & Launcher Skins!
  • 18+ DLC - A free DLC that lets you view adult content (you must be an adult to get this, obviously)

I should point out that I wasn't able to finish the Developer Commentary subtitles in time, so the commentary is still technically a work in progress...? But I'll have that finished soon!

If you run into any problems, best way to contact me is to dm me on Discord (@aplove) and I'll try to have the issues fixed ASAP

Thank you for playing! <3

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link