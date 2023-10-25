A new patch has been released today addresses game crashes when playing as Tails and implements additional bug fixes. Please be sure to download before playing Sonic Origins Plus.
Sonic Origins update for 25 October 2023
Sonic Origins Plus – Patch Ver. 2.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1794961 Depot 1794961
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1816001 Depot 1816001
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2343200 Depot 2343200
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update