Sonic Origins update for 25 October 2023

Sonic Origins Plus – Patch Ver. 2.0.2

Patch Ver. 2.0.2 · Build 12197262 · Last edited 25 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new patch has been released today addresses game crashes when playing as Tails and implements additional bug fixes. Please be sure to download before playing Sonic Origins Plus.

