- Base app - basic buildings.
- Base app - new interior props.
- Base app - home appliances.
- Base app - roads.
- Base app - street props.
- Base app - transportation.
- Base app - trees and stones.
- Advanced Poser DLC - new military weapons.
- Advanced Poser DLC - military ammo.
- Advanced Poser DLC - survival weapons.
- Rocks and Natures DLC - new plants.
- Rocks and Natures DLC - new grounds.
- Rocks and Natures DLC - new rocks.
- Rocks and Natures DLC - alien plants.
- Modern World DLC - modular exterior.
- Modern World DLC - new stairs.
- Ancient and Fantasy DLC - cartoon medieval buildings.
- Ancient and Fantasy DLC - new castle building parts.
- Ancient and Fantasy DLC - medieval camps.
- Ancient and Fantasy DLC - medieval farm.
- Ancient and Fantasy DLC - wild west - modular building parts.
- Ancient and Fantasy DLC - wild west - various props.
- Sci-fi and Post Apocalypse DLC - new sci-fi buildings.
- Sci-fi and Post Apocalypse DLC - sci-fi modular interior parts.
- Sci-fi and Post Apocalypse DLC - sci-fi interior props.
- Quick fix: added function to reset sub meshes.
- Quick fix: added function to bring all models to the center of the scene.
MangaKa update for 15 September 2023
MangaKa Update Version 1.3.6.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
