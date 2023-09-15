 Skip to content

MangaKa update for 15 September 2023

MangaKa Update Version 1.3.6.6

Build 12197247 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Base app - basic buildings.
  • Base app - new interior props.
  • Base app - home appliances.
  • Base app - roads.
  • Base app - street props.
  • Base app - transportation.
  • Base app - trees and stones.
  • Advanced Poser DLC - new military weapons.
  • Advanced Poser DLC - military ammo.
  • Advanced Poser DLC - survival weapons.
  • Rocks and Natures DLC - new plants.
  • Rocks and Natures DLC - new grounds.
  • Rocks and Natures DLC - new rocks.
  • Rocks and Natures DLC - alien plants.
  • Modern World DLC - modular exterior.
  • Modern World DLC - new stairs.
  • Ancient and Fantasy DLC - cartoon medieval buildings.
  • Ancient and Fantasy DLC - new castle building parts.
  • Ancient and Fantasy DLC - medieval camps.
  • Ancient and Fantasy DLC - medieval farm.
  • Ancient and Fantasy DLC - wild west - modular building parts.
  • Ancient and Fantasy DLC - wild west - various props.
  • Sci-fi and Post Apocalypse DLC - new sci-fi buildings.
  • Sci-fi and Post Apocalypse DLC - sci-fi modular interior parts.
  • Sci-fi and Post Apocalypse DLC - sci-fi interior props.
  • Quick fix: added function to reset sub meshes.
  • Quick fix: added function to bring all models to the center of the scene.

