Logiart Grimoire update for 15 September 2023

Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on September 15, 2023, at 18：12)

I have added the following content:

・In the Fusion material selection screen, when hovering the mouse cursor over the materials, it now switches the puzzle hint information accordingly.

・During the puzzle game, rotating the mouse wheel now activates the "Rewind Puzzle" feature. Additionally, after activation, you can move the seek bar by rotating the wheel.

・It now supports Steam Cloud.

・We have made a change to transition from the problem list screen to the material selection screen for fusion.

・I replaced some of the SE.

I have made the following correction:

・The offset issue with the mouse cursor's center position has been fixed.

・We have made a modification where the three-option button labeled "Close" in the case of a successful fusion has been changed to "To Fusion List."

・I have made revisions to the text based on feedback received from users.

Changed files in this update

