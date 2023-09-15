Hello everyone! This is tokotonyori.

Thank you for playing Bokura.

We have addressed the following bugs in this update.

－－－－－

ver1.1.1

○Bug fixes

・Fixed the issue of the dog gimmick not syncing

・Fixed the issue of an event scene being skipped unintentionally

・Fixed other minor bugs

－－－－－

Due to how the game is built, the game has to be played between the same versions.

If two different versions are connected, the host will receive an error message,

“App version mismatch. Update to latest version”

If this appears, please enable Steam auto-update and restart Steam before playing the game.

I hope you continue to enjoy the game.