 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Total War: WARHAMMER III update for 15 September 2023

SEGA Wonderland Sale now on until 21st September!

Share · View all patches · Build 12197068 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

SEGA SALE NOW ON!

The SEGA Sale is now on Steam until 21st September! Pick up any of the Total War: WARHAMMER franchise or our historical Total War titles for up to 75% off!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1142710/Total_War_WARHAMMER_III/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/594570/Total_War_WARHAMMER_II/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/364360/Total_War_WARHAMMER/

👉 [Check out all the deals here](https://store.steampowered.com/sale/franchise_TotalWar style=button) 👈

Whether you're a Total War: WARHAMMER veteran or want to complete your collection of Total War historical titles, this is the perfect opportunity to grab the ones you're missing!


##### 🕙 Sale ends Thursday 21st October @ 11AM PT/6PM GMT  
``````For the latest news and announcements, don't forget to visit our official social channels.

[Steam Discussions](https://steamcommunity.com/app/1142710/discussions style=button) [Twitter](https://twitter.com/totalwar style=button) [Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/TotalWar/ style=button) [Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/totalwar/ style=button) [Discord](https://discord.gg/totalwar style=button)```

Changed depots in bunny branch

View more data in app history for build 12197068
exe_win Depot 1142711
data Depot 1142712
dandelion (1374300) Depot Depot 1374300
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link