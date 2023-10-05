Patch Notes: 📬 Version: 0.3.4.037r

Quest System 🌎

Fixed a bug with an unfinished side-quest to learn the Canapes recipe

Fixed a bug where the quest to connect the Charging Station doesn’t close at the third level of the Charging Station.

Achievements 🏆

Fixed information saving about unlocked achievements

Missing achievements will now unlock if the player didn’t previously get them due to bugs

Visuals 📺

Updated a lot of environmental assets, fixed textures, and geometry

Added and adjusted lighting on both roofs

Updated the leech-carrying animation

Fixed incorrect display of graphics settings in the settings menu

Building holograms no longer cast shadows

Optimization 📈

Added an algorithm for save file compression

Gameplay 👾

Plexiglass storage has been added! We know you've been waiting for this!

Added an additional connector for the Tier 2 Garden Bed

When placing a construction in the nano-transporter, the connected cable is now automatically placed in your inventory

Updated the leech balance (reallocated weights to prioritize leech targets)

The flying backpack no longer interferes with the placement of construction hologram

Tweaked the cryptocurrency farm balance

Updated the range of the store

You can now fill the automatic sprinkler from the bucket to the maximum

Added and corrected existing visual effects for the kitchen

Added an ability to place construction holograms back-to-back

Integrated the second grade of the mechanical arm

UI & Controls 🎮

Added a 3D avatar of the main character to the HUD. It changes depending on your character’s appearance.

The backpack now automatically opens when you open the storage

By pressing the right mouse button, you can now quickly move items to the following menus: Fishing, Digital Storage, Fish Cutting, Cook Mode

Updated some icons

Improved the system of showing/hiding markers depending on the distance of objects to the player

Updated the button layout in the Diorama mode

Added a bridge progress counter to the Bridge quest’s title

Added description of the received award to the digital storage opening window

Updated and improved the localization

Fixed time displaying incorrectly in the player profile

Adjusted scroll sensitivity in the settings menu

Cooking recipes now show the satiety a dish provides

The "Take All" button for empty storage is now disabled automatically

Added tooltips to required items in ECOmate

Corrected behavior of the "Save" button in the pause menu

Tooltips now show how much damage food deals (e.g., mushrooms)

In-game time is no longer paused while fishing

Adjusted show/hide rules for different windows

Updated layouts of fishing mode windows

Fixed a bug where empty inventory slots weren’t counted when dividing stacks in the storage

Notification panel added to the Diorama mode

Corrected the logic of notification pop-ups

Now, upon closing the disassembling window, the obtained resources are automatically stored in your inventory

Fixed subtitles in the intro cinematic

Corrected behavior of UI elements in the library

The game no longer responds to user input in the minimized mode

Added a confirmation window when exiting dioramas

Fixed some buttons being unavailable in the 1600x1200 resolution in the diorama

Fixed the Q & E buttons in the Tab menu

Chest sprites in storage modal windows now correctly change color according to user parameters

In the Meta-Network Storage interface, the "Upgrade" button is now shown for the currently open chest

Fixed a bug where right-clicking made the character release larger objects while rotating the camera

Robotic Minions Gameplay 🤖

Improved minion pathfinding

General minion pathfinding logic optimization

Finalized in-game objects for correct minions and leech navigation

Fixed a bug where minions would exclude objects from a list that had been set manually

Fixed a bug where existing items were not stacked with those brought by a minion

Fixed a bug where a Builder minion would lock onto only one hologram from the list assigned by the player

Fixed a bug where a Technician minion would lock onto only one generator from the list assigned by the player

Fixed a bug where a Collector minion’s work was blocked by the storage Nano Transporter (minion’s automatic mode)

Fixed a bug where Technician minions would store fuel in an already full generator after marking the same generator as the target at the same time (minion’s automatic mode)

Fixed minion behavior at charging stations

Sound 🔊

Added sounds for the Resource Printer

Added sounds to accompany the construction upgrading process

Added sounds to the "Crashed Plane" diorama

Added sounds to various menus and dialog boxes

Added sounds to accompany the opening of Digital Storage

Added a sound to vocalize the character fainting

Fixed the sound of collecting water during the tutorial

Fixed the incorrect application of the sound settings after resetting to the default

Other Changes 🗂️

Removed puddles that remained on the ground after leeches ate crops

Fixed a bug where a customizable item wasn’t added to the customization menu when picked up

Fixed the Plexiglass position in the main character’s hands

Fixed a bug where players could generate resources infinitely

If you pin a recipe and restart the game, the recipe is now correctly displayed

The leeches now respond to the player pausing the game, just like minions do

Fixed bug where nothing happened upon pressing ESC during a dialog and trying to exit to the main menu, but you automatically exited to the main menu if you skipped the dialog afterward

Fixed a bug where the player would get stuck on the Office roof near the stairs

The checkpoint animation and sound now don’t repeat upon restarting the game

Fixed a bug where items were lost when a stack was full

Fixed a bug where the game would freeze for a few seconds on the loading screen after using the in-game “Teleport to the starting point” button

Fixed a bug where, upon hovering over an interactive object with the mouse cursor and entering the pause menu via ESC, tooltips would stay on the screen

Fixed a bug with a duplicate tooltip in the Biogenerator menu

Corrected fishing area markers

Remodeled microwave (a disassemblable appliance) mounts

Fixed a bug where controls would become unavailable when you click through the charging station connection dialog without closing the generator window

Fixed the barricade durability when upgrading

Fixed some control settings

Fixed the display of region names and points of interest on the Expedition global map in the pause menu

Fixed a bug where incorrectly assigned networks would be displayed incorrectly

Fixed a bug that prevented building constructions in the corner of the Garden

Various fixes for the character customization

Added a tooltip that pops up upon clicking on an empty garden bed

Fixed a bug where food would disappear when the storage of the Tier 1 Field Kitchen, Tier 2 Campfire, and character's inventory was full

Fixed a bug where leeches couldn’t completely destroy the UV Tower and the tower could operate with zero hit points

Fixed the amount of resources obtained when destroying Tier-1-and-above buildings

The Crypto Farm pop-out no longer shifts with the camera and player movements

Removed the discrepancy in the rotation angle between the Storage hologram and its completed version

You can no longer place constructions at the pump construction site in the Smart Tower area

The game is now correctly paused when you minimize the game or lose focus

Added a tooltip to fish: right-clicking it now shows whether you have to gut it in the Campfire or Field Kitchen

Fixed animations and camera movement in the Fishing Mode

Disabled enemy rotation in the Library

Fixed a bug where NPC tilt would constantly change

Plant secretions no longer deal damage to the player at the start of the game

Fixed a bug where using the Nano Transporter would duplicate objects

Fixed a bug where sprays would only reach leeches and weeds at a certain angle

