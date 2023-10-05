 Skip to content

I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival update for 5 October 2023

Patch Notes: 📬 Version: 0.3.4.037r

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quest System 🌎

  • Fixed a bug with an unfinished side-quest to learn the Canapes recipe
  • Fixed a bug where the quest to connect the Charging Station doesn’t close at the third level of the Charging Station.

Achievements 🏆

  • Fixed information saving about unlocked achievements
  • Missing achievements will now unlock if the player didn’t previously get them due to bugs

Visuals 📺

  • Updated a lot of environmental assets, fixed textures, and geometry
  • Added and adjusted lighting on both roofs
  • Updated the leech-carrying animation
  • Fixed incorrect display of graphics settings in the settings menu
  • Building holograms no longer cast shadows

Optimization 📈

  • Added an algorithm for save file compression

Gameplay 👾

  • Plexiglass storage has been added! We know you've been waiting for this!
  • Added an additional connector for the Tier 2 Garden Bed
  • When placing a construction in the nano-transporter, the connected cable is now automatically placed in your inventory
  • Updated the leech balance (reallocated weights to prioritize leech targets)
  • The flying backpack no longer interferes with the placement of construction hologram
  • Tweaked the cryptocurrency farm balance
  • Updated the range of the store
  • You can now fill the automatic sprinkler from the bucket to the maximum
  • Added and corrected existing visual effects for the kitchen
  • Added an ability to place construction holograms back-to-back
  • Integrated the second grade of the mechanical arm

UI & Controls 🎮

  • Added a 3D avatar of the main character to the HUD. It changes depending on your character’s appearance.
  • The backpack now automatically opens when you open the storage
  • By pressing the right mouse button, you can now quickly move items to the following menus: Fishing, Digital Storage, Fish Cutting, Cook Mode
  • Updated some icons
  • Improved the system of showing/hiding markers depending on the distance of objects to the player
  • Updated the button layout in the Diorama mode
  • Added a bridge progress counter to the Bridge quest’s title
  • Added description of the received award to the digital storage opening window
  • Updated and improved the localization
  • Fixed time displaying incorrectly in the player profile
  • Adjusted scroll sensitivity in the settings menu
  • Cooking recipes now show the satiety a dish provides
  • The "Take All" button for empty storage is now disabled automatically
  • Added tooltips to required items in ECOmate
  • Corrected behavior of the "Save" button in the pause menu
  • Tooltips now show how much damage food deals (e.g., mushrooms)
  • In-game time is no longer paused while fishing
  • Adjusted show/hide rules for different windows
  • Updated layouts of fishing mode windows
  • Fixed a bug where empty inventory slots weren’t counted when dividing stacks in the storage
  • Notification panel added to the Diorama mode
  • Corrected the logic of notification pop-ups
  • Now, upon closing the disassembling window, the obtained resources are automatically stored in your inventory
  • Fixed subtitles in the intro cinematic
  • Corrected behavior of UI elements in the library
  • The game no longer responds to user input in the minimized mode
  • Added a confirmation window when exiting dioramas
  • Fixed some buttons being unavailable in the 1600x1200 resolution in the diorama
  • Fixed the Q & E buttons in the Tab menu
  • Chest sprites in storage modal windows now correctly change color according to user parameters
  • In the Meta-Network Storage interface, the "Upgrade" button is now shown for the currently open chest
  • Fixed a bug where right-clicking made the character release larger objects while rotating the camera

Robotic Minions Gameplay 🤖

  • Improved minion pathfinding
  • General minion pathfinding logic optimization
  • Finalized in-game objects for correct minions and leech navigation
  • Fixed a bug where minions would exclude objects from a list that had been set manually
  • Fixed a bug where existing items were not stacked with those brought by a minion
  • Fixed a bug where a Builder minion would lock onto only one hologram from the list assigned by the player
  • Fixed a bug where a Technician minion would lock onto only one generator from the list assigned by the player
  • Fixed a bug where a Collector minion’s work was blocked by the storage Nano Transporter (minion’s automatic mode)
  • Fixed a bug where Technician minions would store fuel in an already full generator after marking the same generator as the target at the same time (minion’s automatic mode)
  • Fixed minion behavior at charging stations

Sound 🔊

  • Added sounds for the Resource Printer
  • Added sounds to accompany the construction upgrading process
  • Added sounds to the "Crashed Plane" diorama
  • Added sounds to various menus and dialog boxes
  • Added sounds to accompany the opening of Digital Storage
  • Added a sound to vocalize the character fainting
  • Fixed the sound of collecting water during the tutorial
  • Fixed the incorrect application of the sound settings after resetting to the default

Other Changes 🗂️

  • Removed puddles that remained on the ground after leeches ate crops
  • Fixed a bug where a customizable item wasn’t added to the customization menu when picked up
  • Fixed the Plexiglass position in the main character’s hands
  • Fixed a bug where players could generate resources infinitely
  • If you pin a recipe and restart the game, the recipe is now correctly displayed
  • The leeches now respond to the player pausing the game, just like minions do
  • Fixed bug where nothing happened upon pressing ESC during a dialog and trying to exit to the main menu, but you automatically exited to the main menu if you skipped the dialog afterward
  • Fixed a bug where the player would get stuck on the Office roof near the stairs
  • The checkpoint animation and sound now don’t repeat upon restarting the game
  • Fixed a bug where items were lost when a stack was full
  • Fixed a bug where the game would freeze for a few seconds on the loading screen after using the in-game “Teleport to the starting point” button
  • Fixed a bug where, upon hovering over an interactive object with the mouse cursor and entering the pause menu via ESC, tooltips would stay on the screen
  • Fixed a bug with a duplicate tooltip in the Biogenerator menu
  • Corrected fishing area markers
  • Remodeled microwave (a disassemblable appliance) mounts
  • Fixed a bug where controls would become unavailable when you click through the charging station connection dialog without closing the generator window
  • Fixed the barricade durability when upgrading
  • Fixed some control settings
  • Fixed the display of region names and points of interest on the Expedition global map in the pause menu
  • Fixed a bug where incorrectly assigned networks would be displayed incorrectly
  • Fixed a bug that prevented building constructions in the corner of the Garden
  • Various fixes for the character customization
  • Added a tooltip that pops up upon clicking on an empty garden bed
  • Fixed a bug where food would disappear when the storage of the Tier 1 Field Kitchen, Tier 2 Campfire, and character's inventory was full
  • Fixed a bug where leeches couldn’t completely destroy the UV Tower and the tower could operate with zero hit points
  • Fixed the amount of resources obtained when destroying Tier-1-and-above buildings
  • The Crypto Farm pop-out no longer shifts with the camera and player movements
  • Removed the discrepancy in the rotation angle between the Storage hologram and its completed version
  • You can no longer place constructions at the pump construction site in the Smart Tower area
  • The game is now correctly paused when you minimize the game or lose focus
  • Added a tooltip to fish: right-clicking it now shows whether you have to gut it in the Campfire or Field Kitchen
  • Fixed animations and camera movement in the Fishing Mode
  • Disabled enemy rotation in the Library
  • Fixed a bug where NPC tilt would constantly change
  • Plant secretions no longer deal damage to the player at the start of the game
  • Fixed a bug where using the Nano Transporter would duplicate objects
  • Fixed a bug where sprays would only reach leeches and weeds at a certain angle
That's all for today, future-dwellers! Follow I Am Future to stay updated.

Encountered any bugs or have some feedback? and don't forget to join our cozy Discord and let us know. See you in the future!

