Update 1.0.2.8 | Better Call Antonio

We have just released a new update, featuring some long-awaited changes to the gameplay. Let's dive in!

Here are three biggest changes to the gameplay:

"I give up!" button.

**This button will finally let you quickly end the run and extract some money, skipping through the boring court. If you ended up in a tough situation - this button will definitely come in handy!

Changed districts reward.

**From now on, all captured districts will generate daily income in black or white cash. This will help you quickly get on your feet when starting a new run in the late game. As always, central districts are the most profitable ones!

Antonio sends help.

**Many of our players said that they had a problem when all of their gangsters have died and made the game unplayable, as they couldn't afford to hire new gangsters. They asked: "What should i do?"

Better Call Antonio! Now, if you have no gangsters and no black cash - your fellow friend Antonio Buonelli will send you one common gangster. This will hopefully solve the issue with being stuck with no gangsters, and even if not - you also have a "I give up!" card!

A little sneak-peak into the future.

**Hola amigos! We saw the demand for the Spanish localization of the game. and we are happy to announce that we are actively working on adding it into the game! We expect to finish it really soon, so stay tuned!

As always, thank you for your feedback! Without it, it wouldn't be possible to release all these new updates!

Please, share your thoughts on the update in our Discussions! We read it all!

See you in the next updates!

About the game

Don Duality is a thrilling tycoon game that challenges players to manage a dual life of crime and entrepreneurship. Build a criminal empire by sending your gangsters to collect debts, rob banks, and steal valuables. Use the money earned to launder it in your legitimate business establishment. As a restaurant owner, hire and train staff, and upgrade the facilities to attract more customers.

However, balancing both lives won't be easy, as criminal activities will attract unwanted attention from law enforcement. Make strategic decisions and weigh the risks carefully as you navigate the dangerous world of organized crime and business. Can you handle the duality of running a successful restaurant and leading a criminal syndicate? Wishlist Don Duality and find out!

