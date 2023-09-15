Quantum Tripper | Singular Technology | Math

]Today, we celebrate an electrifying milestone that will send shockwaves through the music industry! It has been an awe-inspiring decade since Quantum Tripper's extraordinary journey began, propelling the mystery solo artist (turned solo dev) to the highest echelons of sonic mastery. With a seismic impact, unleashing upon the world the groundbreaking single named Math, ignited a revolution that would forever redefine the boundaries of music.

Quantum Tripper also unleashed the inaugural studio album, Technological Singularity. Brace yourselves for an aural odyssey beyond comprehension, as this sonic masterpiece transports you to unimaginable realms of audio euphoria. Each track pulsates with an unstoppable energy, captivating minds and captivating hearts in a sonic vortex of unparalleled creativity, and each track has received a handcraft remix for the full-length record.

The 10th Anniversary Remix LP, Singular Technology is an exciting mix of classic and new electronic sounds, layering the vibes of the original release with unique weirdness. Listeners are taken on a journey through a range of genres, from acidic bass lines and off-kilter brain rattles, to soaring synths and immersive atmospherics. With tightly-constructed production that fuses frenetic beats and squelching electronics, this album is the perfect way to celebrate a decade of cutting-edge creativity. This eclectic collection of music is sure to be a hit with fans of all genres, from dubstep and dance music to instrumental hip hop and more.

But there's more! The game has received a heavy dose of updates including new skyboxes, better leaderboards, an a new stage: Math. In this exhilarating new map, you'll find yourself thrust into an electrifying world where you navigate a geometric wonderland, feeling the pulse of adrenaline surge through your veins with every step.

Engage in mind-bending illusions that will push the boundaries of your imagination. The visuals alone will leave you spellbound, as you witness breathtaking psychedelic landscapes that blend reality with the abstract in a mesmerizing dance of colors synchronized to one of the most incredible tracks of the last decade.

Today, as we commemorate this momentous occasion, we stand in awe of Quantum Tripper's unrivaled legacy. A decade of pushing boundaries, smashing expectations, and rewriting the very fabric of musical genius. Join us as we pay tribute to the unrivaled passion, unmatched innovation, and unbridled determination. Together, we revel in the breathtaking journey that has propelled Quantum Tripper to stratospheric heights, forever etching its name in the hallowed halls of psychedelia.