- New Battle Type: Endless
-- Select Mode:Loot - Difficulty: Eternal/Endless
-- Orcs spawn endlessly
-- Cannot acquire items from battle
-- All items are be available in the Shop
-- Shop only features items and recruits
-- White Flag is always available
-- Use the White Flag to retreat from battle and receive gold/exp/mythril
- Reduced reroll costs for Artifacts by 50%
- Returning to Main Menu should no longer refresh the Shop
- Loot items can now be moved to the Inventory with left-click
- Added new biome: Ruins
- 'Dragonkeeper' Rare Orc can appear in all biomes but at a reduced rate
- White Flag is now always available, but will cost 10x reroll costs if not charged
- Adjusted enemy Orc exp gain and levels
- Adjusted Storage navigation (can switch from first to last page)
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 15 September 2023
Patch v1.1.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
