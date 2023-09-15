 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 15 September 2023

Patch v1.1.5

Patch v1.1.5 · Build 12197022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Battle Type: Endless
    -- Select Mode:Loot - Difficulty: Eternal/Endless
    -- Orcs spawn endlessly
    -- Cannot acquire items from battle
    -- All items are be available in the Shop
    -- Shop only features items and recruits
    -- White Flag is always available
    -- Use the White Flag to retreat from battle and receive gold/exp/mythril
  • Reduced reroll costs for Artifacts by 50%
  • Returning to Main Menu should no longer refresh the Shop
  • Loot items can now be moved to the Inventory with left-click
  • Added new biome: Ruins
  • 'Dragonkeeper' Rare Orc can appear in all biomes but at a reduced rate
  • White Flag is now always available, but will cost 10x reroll costs if not charged
  • Adjusted enemy Orc exp gain and levels
  • Adjusted Storage navigation (can switch from first to last page)

