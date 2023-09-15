- Keyboard layout saves and loads properly again
- Keyboard icons displayed when using keyboard and in keyboard setup
- Record and replay reworked, replays from previous versions still works and should be better
- Stairstep screen mode bleeding in from right edge fixed
Twin Cobra update for 15 September 2023
Twin Cobra Patch 8 note
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2022911 Depot 2022911
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2022912 Depot 2022912
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2022913 Depot 2022913
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update