Patch Notes 0.8.3

Hello, gamers! The 0.8.3 patch has arrived.

Note: 📢 indicates a change that reflects the feedbacks of the community!

A New Mini-game

* Step It Up

Between our main characters and the Princess, there're only few stairs! Maybe..tons of..?



The rules of some mini-games change. The affected games and the resulting system changes are as follows.

📢 The goal of the mini game "Do Not Feed" has been changed from "No game over until the end of the time limit" to "Fighting ducks as many times as the target number until the time limit is over". This has been improved to allow the player character to continue the game after a while instead of becoming a game over when it crashes into a duck.

💬 The goal of the mini-game 'Robot Factory' has been changed from "No game over until the end of the time limit" to "Assemble robot parts as many as the target numberuntil the time limit is over.". As a result, it has been improved so that when robot parts coming up from below the screen touch the ceiling, instead of being a game over, the game can be continued again after a while.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

💬 Modified the intro of the mini-game "Dino Safari".

💬 Fixed an issue where the bottom of the screen was obscured in the bonus game.

💬 Fixed an issue where the effects of the minimi in the boss battle were not displayed normally.

