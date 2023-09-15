 Skip to content

King Rabbit - Puzzle update for 15 September 2023

1.28.1 Release Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Fixed inventory not showing every item when merging and equipping
• Fixed level 3 goat attacking through shields

Changed files in this update

King Rabbit OSX Depot 852341
  • Loading history…
King Rabbit Windows Depot 852342
  • Loading history…
