Zero Wing update for 15 September 2023

Zero Wing Patch 8 note

  • Keyboard layout saves and loads properly again
  • Keyboard icons displayed when using keyboard and in keyboard setup
  • Record and replay reworked, replays from previous versions still works and should be better
  • Stairstep screen mode bleeding in from right edge fixed

