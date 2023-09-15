15 Years of DCS Sale

Share · View all patches · Build 12196886 · Last edited 15 September 2023 – 08:46:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The 15 Years of DCS Steam Sale will end on Friday, the 15th of September at 8 AM PDT (6 PM GMT+3). Please do not miss some of our most popular modules including:

DCS: F/A-18C

https://store.steampowered.com/app/411950/DCS_FA18C/

DCS: F-16C Viper

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1090850/DCS_F16C_Viper/

DCS: AH-64D

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1770580/DCS_AH64D/

All with a whopping 50% discount!

Check out the full 15 Years of DCS Steam Sale now: https://store.steampowered.com/app/223750/DCS_World_Steam_Edition/

15 Years of DCS Anniversary Sale

