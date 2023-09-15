- Default version on first run is 1P newer instead of 1P older
- Keyboard layout saves and loads properly again
- Keyboard icons displayed when using keyboard and in keyboard setup
- Record and replay reworked, replays from previous versions still works and should be better
- Stairstep screen mode bleeding in from right edge fixed
Hellfire update for 15 September 2023
Hellfire Patch 1 note
Patchnotes via Steam Community
