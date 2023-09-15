- Hishou Zame Rankings fixed
- Keyboard layout saves and loads properly again
- Keyboard icons displayed when using keyboard and in keyboard setup
- Record and replay reworked, replays from previous versions still works and should be better
- Stairstep screen mode bleeding in from right edge fixed
Flying Shark update for 15 September 2023
Flying Shark Patch 1 note
