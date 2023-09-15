September Update 1

Greetings, Mercenaries!

This is our first regular (non-hotfix) update of the month and it addresses some of the bigger issues requested by the community. We plan to roll out more updates on a regular basis that’ll continue to improve the gameplay experience. Please see the patch note below for more details.

Improved Matchmaking

We have added a public lobby system for the Squad Mission that should hopefully make it easier to join other players. We'll also be tweaking and finetuning the system as necessary. Improved Weapon Controls

The scope mechanics for sniper rifles have been improved. Instead of seeing just the scope with everything else blacked out, it'll now behave more closely to how it works in real life.

The issue where certain ammo types weren't interacting with the AUG properly has been fixed.

Improved UI

You can now press the menu button to immediately return to the shooting range after completing a mission.

The "navigation" guidance arrows now blink for better visibility.

The default difficulty setting has been set to "Normal" for those new to VR shooters (the VR affinity option).

It is now easier to find the Realism mode menu.

It is now easier to track your Squad Mission progress.

Bug Fixes

The issue where you couldn't properly finish certain 5-star Squad missions has been fixed.

The issue where the helicopter sequence in multiplayer wasn't showing up properly for guest players has been fixed.

Your reloading progress bar now displays properly even when the weapon's being tilted.

The issue where weapon grab sounds weren't being played properly has been fixed.

The graphical glitch when putting the shield in one of your slots has been fixed.

You can no longer equip shields in your left shoulder slot and pull it out from other slots.

There was an issue where certain weapons wouldn’t function properly if you attempted to customize them while having them equipped with empty magazines. This has been fixed.

As always, we thank you for your feedback and your patience.