Annoying bug fixed

修复了角色点击下周后无法恢复体力的问题。
非常感谢向我发送保存的游戏的玩家。
The bug where the characters cannot recover their energy after clicking on the next week is fixed.
Thank you so much to the player who sent me his saved game.
Changed files in this update