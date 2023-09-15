Minor Update Patch Note — 0.7.2.1037 (b12196523)

A new minor update [0.7.0.1037 (b12196523)] is now live with the following changes:
Added
- 75% of the Tradition Points to the first Tradition
- Send delegation UI animations
Updated
- Adjust Diplomatic delegation UI layout
- Text decorator optimization
- "Highlighted Traits" text changed to "Underlined Traits"
- UI Scaling moved from Gameplay Settings to Video Settings
Fixed
- Recruit a Spy objective completes even when recruit spy fails
- Crash in humiliation war
- Safety level resets after loading save
- UI Scaling setting isn't saved
- Several Event typos
- Head of House incorrectly displayed in Accuse Events
- Incorrect trait & ability descriptions
