 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Great Houses of Calderia update for 15 September 2023

Minor Update Patch Note — 0.7.2.1037 (b12196523)

Share · View all patches · Build 12196523 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new minor update [0.7.0.1037 (b12196523)] is now live with the following changes:

Added

  • 75% of the Tradition Points to the first Tradition
  • Send delegation UI animations

Updated

  • Adjust Diplomatic delegation UI layout
  • Text decorator optimization
  • "Highlighted Traits" text changed to "Underlined Traits"
  • UI Scaling moved from Gameplay Settings to Video Settings

Fixed

  • Recruit a Spy objective completes even when recruit spy fails
  • Crash in humiliation war
  • Safety level resets after loading save
  • UI Scaling setting isn't saved
  • Several Event typos
  • Head of House incorrectly displayed in Accuse Events
  • Incorrect trait & ability descriptions
  • Great Houses of Calderia Team -

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1812911 Depot 1812911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link