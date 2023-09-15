What Does the Unity Runtime Fee Mean for Cult of the Lamb?

Greetings, Cultists!

We're here to soothe the question on everyone's minds - are we deleting Cult of the Lamb due to the Unity fee changes brought down by the iron hand of the Unity execs?

**

No! We're not!

**

Our post on X got sensationalised by the media... like, a lot! 👀

We take these fee changes very seriously, as this change affects not only us, but all indie game developers. With Unity introducing a Runtime Fee based on game installs, this will definitely hurt us, a small team that specialises in Unity games!

So, what does this change mean for Cult of the Lamb?



Some of you may have already seen the message to Unity we posted on X a couple of days ago, where we mentioned we have future projects in the pipeline that were initially planned to be developed in Unity. This change would result in significant delays, since our team would have to acquire an entirely different skillset!

If you're interested to hear more on our take regarding the decision, check out these interviews with Gamespot and Gamesradar. All in all, we sincerely hope they can deliver new management, fair pricing and a core focus on developers. This change is an absolute stinker, at best.

In the meantime, whilst we navigate what this change will mean for our future game development, we are pushing very hard on the next major content update. It is still coming. Here is a tiny teaser, a little secret animation, of what will soon be in game...

Stay tuned for more news on our next update!

Love,

Massive Monster