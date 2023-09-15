Update Downtime: Enhancements in VOIP📣, UI, and More

Share · View all patches · Build 12196456 · Last edited 15 September 2023 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Dear Players,

We're excited to bring you an important update that includes significant enhancements. To roll out these improvements smoothly, we will need to schedule some downtime for maintenance.

Community meetup for this update will be 1:30am UTC 16 September

Maintenance Schedule:

Expected End Time: Around 12pm 15th UTC

During this period, the game will be temporarily unavailable as we implement the following changes:

VOIP Enhancements: We're introducing an upgraded VOIP system with proximity voice and voice props to create a more immersive and interactive experience. UI Improvements: Our new UI system will gradually replace existing elements, enhancing overall usability. Social System Rebuild: We've revamped the backend of the social system to improve efficiency and robustness. Bug Fixes: We've addressed several issues reported by the community, enhancing game stability.

Full list of changes to come

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the downtime. We are working diligently to ensure a swift and seamless update process. Once the maintenance is complete, you'll be able to enjoy these exciting improvements.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We can't wait for you to experience the enhanced gameplay. Stay tuned for more updates and patch notes when the maintenance is complete.

See you there!