Contain update for 16 January 2024

Visual BUG on AMD GPUs!

16 January 2024

On AMD GPUs with DX12, a visual bug may occur, as can be seen. We are still working to solve this issue.

Please run the game on DX11 until the issue is resolved.

Thank you for your understanding.

For more information you can join our Discord

