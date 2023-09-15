Release 1.19

🛠 Game Update Announcement 🛠

Hello, awesome players!

We've rolled out some fresh updates to enhance your gameplay experience. Here's what's new:

🎥 YouTube Integration: Dive right into our new YouTube player, complete with clips that guide you through the game.

📖 Enhanced Tutorials: Now, each step in the tutorial comes with a dedicated clip to ensure you grasp every detail.

🔄 Machine Scene Update: For convenience, the first axis will now be preselected upon entering the machine scene.

🛠 Bug Fixes:

Resolved an issue with the T-slot tool not cutting correctly.

Fixed the snapping problem of workpieces in the dividing head.

🎨 Visual Improvements: We've upgraded the textures! The milling machine, vise, and dividing head now boast a more realistic look.

And... a little tease for the future:

🚀 Lathe Machine DLC: We're gearing up for the alpha testing phase. Keep an eye out – you'll soon find an invite option in the updated game to join the fun!

We're committed to making Milling Machine Simulator the best experience for all of you. Thanks for your continued support and feedback. Happy gaming!