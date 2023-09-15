 Skip to content

Project Hunt update for 15 September 2023

2023-09-15 Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 12196304 · Last edited by Wendy

  • While using binoculars, You can click the mouse wheel to create a marker where you are looking.
  • Pressing the right mouse button while using binoculars will turn off the binocular mode.
  • When sprinting (default SHIFT), pressing SHIFT a second time will disengage sprinting.
  • Only one type of berry spawns on a tree.
  • The speed of animals has been adjusted based on their health.

