- While using binoculars, You can click the mouse wheel to create a marker where you are looking.
- Pressing the right mouse button while using binoculars will turn off the binocular mode.
- When sprinting (default SHIFT), pressing SHIFT a second time will disengage sprinting.
- Only one type of berry spawns on a tree.
- The speed of animals has been adjusted based on their health.
Project Hunt update for 15 September 2023
2023-09-15 Patch Note
