0.20.230915 Release

I've remade many parts since the prototype.
New Additions:
- Added 5 stages: Underground Parking Backroom, Underground Tunnel, Ex-Wedding Museum Unprotected Area, Mother's Room, and Physical Document Storage. Playtime has increased from 40 minutes to 4 hours.
- Added 1 boss and 1 type of regular enemy. Model 3A, a boss using a responsive sword similar to the player, and a bot using a shield as a regular enemy have been added.
- Suit Program System introduced. As the game progresses, expand memory with the obtained Imago, and with the expanded memory, install the Suit Program acquired during gameplay to add and use new functions to the suit.
- Time Attack mode added. After clearing the story, play Time Attack to finish the game within a limited time, without any story or events. Scores are calculated based on the remaining time and the number of passed checkpoints. Time decreases when attacked by enemies.
- Achievements added.
- Steam Deck support. In the graphic settings option, select Steam Deck for a smooth gameplay experience on Steam Deck.
Gameplay Changes:
- Story overhaul. Many parts of the story have been reworked. New Korean and English voice recordings have been made for the new story. The new story supports texts in Korean, English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Japanese.
- Action rework. Attack animations have been replaced. Improved controls.
- Bike Action modifications. Improved controls and fixed bugs.
- Enhanced graphic quality and performance.
