1.7.3 Updates

Bug fixes

8th floor : Fixed the location of the prop in the lava.

Prince's Dignity set effect: Fixed missing skill name and description.

Changed contents

Human Lasley Costume: Alternative appearance has been added (unlocked after defeating the final boss in hard mode level 8)

Leigong Drum: The grade has been changed (Rare -> Advanced)

Chainsaw: Attack speed is slightly lowered, but an additional 40% movement speed is granted during attack.

Adelaide: Shotgun bullets fire faster. (The default magazine capacity has also been adjusted accordingly)

Puple may lily, Flame Rose: Locations have changed.

Some text has been modified in Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

Custom costume related features

[See guide]

New #armor, #bow, and #ring tags have been added.

Stats with the same conditions are now displayed as one element.

New stat conditions have been added. If Equip armor, ring, and bow tagged items

About Steam Workshop



We are currently continuing to work on opening the Steam Workshop. It took some times because workshop-related features had to be implemented within the client, but we are working hard on it. Unless there are any major issues, the workshop will be opened next week. Thank you for your patience. :)