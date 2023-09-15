Patch 0.6.05

Hey everyone!

Some big and small changes in this patch. Most notably, we've removed utility boxes from the game, and instead added the functionally straight into your backpack so you can switch out weapons and armor anytime, anywhere!

Some of the small changes listed below will also make hunting deer a fair bit easier, and some of the dungeons a bit easier, especially the ones with lightning fish. We also made some changes to peaceful mode, to make it a little more... peaceful.

~ Julian

+ New additions and changes this patch:

New Tools & weapons tab in main backpack inventory that shows your unlocked weapons and tools just like the utility box did. You can now equip and swap out weapons, tools, and armor anywhere without needing to drop them on the ground or go back to a utility box.

Reworked the player tab in the backpack to include an inventory of all unlocked armor pieces.

Reduced all incoming damage within peaceful mode to 50%.

Added new hover info box in the main menu that shows the exact modifiers applied when creating a peaceful mode world.

Mining outpost now only takes oil as an input, and output times and rates have been tweaked.

Olive drops from olive trees have been boosted.

Olive oil recipe changed to now require 3 olives.

Bob haircut tweaked to look less... bad.

Deer now get stunned for a short amount of time when hit, allowing them to be more easily hunted down.

Lowered lightning strike damage from 25 > 15.

Lowered fire damage tick from 2 per second to 1 per second.

Removed the stun from lightning fish attacks.

Raised gold cost for some runes.

! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch: