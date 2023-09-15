 Skip to content

Glider Sim update for 15 September 2023

Update EarlyAccess_2.1.0: Grand Tetons - Airport and More Launch Points

Share · View all patches · Build 12195958 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Spruced up the Jackson Hole Airport on the Grand Tetons Map.
-Added some parked airplanes to the airport.
-Added some AI airplanes that land and takeoff at the airport.
-Add more launch points to the Grand Tetons map.

