-Spruced up the Jackson Hole Airport on the Grand Tetons Map.
-Added some parked airplanes to the airport.
-Added some AI airplanes that land and takeoff at the airport.
-Add more launch points to the Grand Tetons map.
Glider Sim update for 15 September 2023
Update EarlyAccess_2.1.0: Grand Tetons - Airport and More Launch Points
-Spruced up the Jackson Hole Airport on the Grand Tetons Map.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update