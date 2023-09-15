 Skip to content

Rebellion Corporation update for 15 September 2023

Update

Build 12195887

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • Trained <Engineers> to independently repair modules when they are not doing anything!
  • Improved animation based on speed when units move.
  • Supplies are no longer displayed in <Facility> tab of <Supply Exchange>.
  • You can now easily check on <Strategy Phase> how many <Archives> are left to obtain in a given mission.
  • <Supply Exchange> button on <Strategy Phase> has been significantly increased.
  • I tried to express events over time on <Strategy Phase> to make it easier to understand.
  • In <Strategy Phase>, a background of the resident crews has been changed to be different from the hired crews. You often said when you move on to next planet, "Where did the crew go?" I hope this will help reduce some of your questions.
  • Now, when checking enemy information on <Strategy Phase>, a camera will also move to that location.
  • A detailed view menu has been added to a window for selecting headquarters type.
  • When selecting a crew during a mission, the currently equipped plug-in is displayed in the status window.
  • <Archives> appear larger and clearer on a minimap.
  • Improved the expression of <Sealed Armory> when performing <Mad Man>'s Quest.
  • Gathering AI has been improved once more.
  • Minor UX improvements have been made.

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue with <Force Field> of <Engineer Linh> (Target Module Invincibility) not functioning properly.
  • Addressed an problem where camera positioning was off when moving by clicking on the minimap.
  • Tweaked sound effects when units or modules are destroyed in large numbers.
  • Updated base count to be maintained in Hammerworks' Quest, and also added missing details in detailed view.
  • Corrected description of Ammo Depot module. (3 times -> 6 times)
  • Fixed minor UI bugs.

