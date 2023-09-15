Trained <Engineers> to independently repair modules when they are not doing anything!
Improved animation based on speed when units move.
Supplies are no longer displayed in <Facility> tab of <Supply Exchange>.
You can now easily check on <Strategy Phase> how many <Archives> are left to obtain in a given mission.
<Supply Exchange> button on <Strategy Phase> has been significantly increased.
I tried to express events over time on <Strategy Phase> to make it easier to understand.
In <Strategy Phase>, a background of the resident crews has been changed to be different from the hired crews. You often said when you move on to next planet, "Where did the crew go?" I hope this will help reduce some of your questions.
Now, when checking enemy information on <Strategy Phase>, a camera will also move to that location.
A detailed view menu has been added to a window for selecting headquarters type.
When selecting a crew during a mission, the currently equipped plug-in is displayed in the status window.
<Archives> appear larger and clearer on a minimap.
Improved the expression of <Sealed Armory> when performing <Mad Man>'s Quest.
Gathering AI has been improved once more.
Minor UX improvements have been made.
Fixes:
Fixed an issue with <Force Field> of <Engineer Linh> (Target Module Invincibility) not functioning properly.
Addressed an problem where camera positioning was off when moving by clicking on the minimap.
Tweaked sound effects when units or modules are destroyed in large numbers.
Updated base count to be maintained in Hammerworks' Quest, and also added missing details in detailed view.
Corrected description of Ammo Depot module. (3 times -> 6 times)
Fixed minor UI bugs.
