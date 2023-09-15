Patch #1 Now Live!

Hello everyone,
Patch #1 for Sect-Machina is now live, bringing fixes to the environment as well as the credits. We wanted to thank everyone who has played our game thus far, as beginning devs it's cool to see people playing and enjoying our game!
Highlights
- Fixed a flickering sprite bug
- Fixed objects that player could incorrectly phase through
- Fixed issue with Credits screen cutting off early
Continual Issue
-
Controller support still wonky
- We still remain at partial controller support as our devs attempt to figure out what is causing the issue. Interestingly enough, we have full support in our Unity build. It's only once the game is uploaded to Steam that these issues crop up.
Changed files in this update