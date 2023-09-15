Grey Area is out now!!

Come join Hailey on her adventure to the grocery store! ...and maybe a few other places, too...

Thank you so much to everyone who's been here along the way! Thank you to all of our developers, Patreon supporters, and beta testers. And thank you in advance to everyone who's going to play this game!

This game has been in the works in one form or another since 2016, and has been a huge part of our lives for the last three years, working almost on-stop on this project since 2020. We are so excited to finally have this game done and out for everyone to enjoy!

And lastly, please, don't pick up those horrid things off the ground...